Students protest against DU’s ‘faulty admission process’

Around 50 people from 10 different student organisations gathered in front of Delhi University’s Arts Faculty on Tuesday to protest against “faulty admission process”.

The protest focused on the discrepancy in registration fee being demanded for entrance-based courses from OBC, and EWS category students. They also protested against the recent fee hike in institutions such as Ramjas College and Bharti College.

“The All India Students’ Association [AISA] and Students’ Federation of India had submitted a memorandum listing out all the demands. We were told that it will be forwarded to the Examination Committee but we have not received any response. Hence, we have gathered here,” said Prasenjeet from AISA.

Speaking on the recent decision of DU to club OBC category and the Unreserved category students in charging registration fees, Amarjeet, a member of AISA, said: “They have equated OBC with the general category and refuse to provide any answer or logic behind this. They are charging ₹750 from both while charging ₹300 from SC, ST and EWS students. A Vice-Chancellor, who cannot differentiate between OBC and general category, does not deserve to be a one and should apologise publicly.”

At the end of the protest, members from the student organisations met the Dean of Students’ Welfare Association and gave him their memorandums. “He didn’t give us any assurance. We have given them a three-day deadline to take action, failing which we will continue our protest,” said Amarjeet.