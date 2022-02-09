Students protest against DU closure

North and South campuses rocked by protests; agitation will intensify from Wednesday: students

Protests demanding the reopening of Delhi University took place on North and South campuses with students blocking Chhatra Marg for several hours on Tuesday.

During the protest, a DU student tried to immolate himself by pouring petrol over his body. The student was not injured and is being counselled by professionals, a police officer said, adding that the incident took place around 1.45 p.m.

“Our police team at the spot immediately stopped him. He was taken to hospital. It is learnt that the said liquid was a mix of petrol and water. Further antecedents are being verified,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The protesting students said that many were considering dropping out due to prolonged closure of the university. Students said that on the first day of the protest they were brutally assaulted by the guards at the Vice-Chancellor’s office. They also alleged that Delhi Police personnel assaulted female students.

“We are only protesting to demand reopening of our university so that we can continue to study. What wrong have we done? The world has gone back to normal but the university has not,” said Stuti Gupta, a second-year student who has never attended a class on the campus.

“The DU V-C and the administration have repeatedly said that it will take them a lot of time to work on reopening, but their readiness to assault students and curb their voices is evident. If this can be done to curb the voices of the students, why can’t the same be done to reopen our campuses,” said Sachin Singal, a Students’ Federation of India activist and student of Ramjas College.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (APVP) held its protest at the South Campus during the day and shifted their protest later to North Campus, where six ABVP activists began a hunger strike along with DU Students’ Union office-bearers.

“We are going to hold a strong demonstration on Wednesday so that the university administration can open its eyes. We plan to continue the fast and protest till the university is not completely opened,” the ABVP said in a statement.