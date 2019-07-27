Students protest against draft education policy

Several student organisations on Friday protested outside the Ministry of Human Resource Development against the Draft National Education Policy.

The students said the Draft National Education Policy was a “dangerous design to shut down government schools and colleges, invite foreign universities, reimpose self-financing in the name of graded autonomy, dilution of Right to Education Act 2009 and absence of secularism in constitutional principles to be taught to students.”

JNUSU president N. Sai Balaji said, “The new education policy is New Exclusion Policy of Modi 2.0. Continuing its attack on higher education, the Modi government wants to handover our education to foreign universities.”

The students said that the policy will bring in a loan model of education replacing grant model as the “government wants to sell whatever government funded esucation is left to corporate and foreign players”.

Kawalpreet Kaur, AISA Delhi State President said “The destruction of public universities and starting of foreign universities means death of social justice. Modi government aversion to reservation and social justice policies was evident in its last term. It is continuing its legacy of depriving Dalits, Adivasi’s, OBC’s and PWD students through its policy.”