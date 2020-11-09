Students protest against delay in scholarships

They demand justice for student who killed self

Students across universities and from various organisations on Sunday took to social media to raise an issue with the delay in the release of scholarships.

They also highlighted the digital divide in the country and the problems they face while switching to the online mode.

The students demanded justice for a second-year student of Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College, who allegedly killed herself at her home in Telangana on November 3 due to financial difficulties. General Secretary of LSR Students’ Union, Unnimaya, said the Mathematics student was excellent in studies and a recipient of the INSPIRE Scholarship from the Ministry of Science and Technology. “Her scholarship was delayed by the Ministry since March. It put both her and her family under extreme financial pressure,” alleged Ms. Unnimaya.

The Students’ Federation of India demanded the immediate disbursal of all national fellowships and to unfailingly continue the disbursal every month. The SFI said they would be organising several demonstrations across the country to demand the timely disbursement of scholarships.

JNUSU head Aishe Ghosh said, “Her death exposes the systematic failure in our education system to include the ones from the marginalised sections...”

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.