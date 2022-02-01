Students protest against cow shelter at Hansraj College

Land was designated for a girl’s hostel

Several students gathered outside Hansraj College in Delhi University on Monday to protest against the construction of a ‘gaushala’ on the land designated for a girl’s hostel.

The college authorities, however, said that they have only kept a single cow at the college for the purpose of research, as a part of the Swami Dayanand Cow Protection and Research Centre. The college added that the centre has been set up in an area that is not designated for the hostel.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), which organised the protest, said that there has been a long struggle led by the students on the issue of accomodation for women students.

The group expressed anger at the manner in which the administration allegedly constructed the ‘gaushala’ arbitrarily when the students were not on the campus.

“The attempt at saffronisation of educational institutions is obvious with the latest move by the present administration of Hansraj College. The decision clearly puts in perspective the priorities of the administration and those of the government which has placed the security of cows over the safety of women,” the SFI said.