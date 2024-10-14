Students, professors pay tribute to G.N. Saibaba’s fortitude, ideals, fight for human rights

As the sun set on Sunday, a sea of students, professors, and activists converged outside Sabarmati Hostel at Jawaharlal Nehru University to pay tribute to Professor G.N. Saibaba, 57, a teacher, scholar, and activist who endured over 3,500 days in prison and passed away on Saturday night following post-operative complications.

As they gathered to honour his memory, chants of “Political prisoners ko rihaa karo (Free political prisoners)” and “Inquilab Zindabad (Long live the revolution)” filled the air. Students also adorned the bushes and trees with photographs and posters bearing Saibaba’s quotes.

An advocate for Dalit, Adivasi, and disability rights, Saibaba had been undergoing treatment for a gall bladder ailment at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad for three weeks. According to NIMS director Dr. N. Bheerappa, he underwent surgery and had initially recovered. However, his underlying conditions, including heart issues and blood clots, ultimately proved fatal.

Legal battle

Saibaba, who was stricken with post-polio paralysis at the age of five, had acquired a wheelchair only after he moved to Delhi in 2003 to teach English at Delhi University’s Ram Lal Anand College. He was arrested from Delhi on allegations of having Maoist links in 2014. Three years later, a Maharashtra sessions court convicted him.

However, the Bombay High Court ordered his release in October 2022, citing irregularities in the trial process. But Saibaba’s freedom was short-lived. Within 24 hours, the Supreme Court overturned the High Court order, deeming the charges against him and other accused “very serious” and necessitating a fresh hearing.

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court acquitted Saibaba on March 5 this year. Two days later, he was finally released from Nagpur Central Jail, where he had spent 3,592 days in the ‘Anda cell’.

One of the seniormost professors in the gathering on Sunday was Manoranjan Mohanty, a human rights activist and scholar. He shared that he had visited Saibaba just 18 days back when he was undergoing a critical surgery. Although he had initially recovered, his body deteriorated rapidly on Saturday, he said.

Prof. Mohanty also highlighted how Saibaba’s health had severely declined during his time behind bars. “For 10 years, the state treated his body with no respect. His kidneys and liver failed. He was put in an Anda cell... a man who was ahead of us as a human rights activist, worker, and scholar went through torture,” he said, adding that while some of Saibaba’s works have been published, many remain unpublished.

‘Fight against UAPA’

Prof. Mohanty also urged students to carry forward Saibaba’s fight. “Our fight against UAPA [the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act] must go on. It is an instrument of oppression... his legacy must continue to be a threat to fascism.”

Professor Apoorvanand, a close acquaintance of Saibaba for 15 years, fondly remembered him as a sincere scholar who earned the love and respect of students and teachers alike. “Though I never worked with him, I did meet him at various events and campaigns related to human rights. His calmness shall be remembered,” he said.

Prof. Apoorvanand said whenever he met Saibaba after he came out of prison, he would tell him that he wanted his life back. “He was terminated by his college [when he was jailed]. We were trying to get him a job and held campaigns. He knew it would be impossible, but wanted to work even as a translator or a researcher.”

Prof. Apoorvanand also praised Saibaba’s wife Vasantha Kumari and daughter Manjeera for their patience and courage. “His wife was present everywhere on any issue related to human rights. She never distanced herself from such issues,” he said.

Professor N. Sachin, who teaches at Dyal Singh College and has known Saibaba for two decades, said he was characterised by tremendous courage and his unwavering conviction made him stand out in a crowd. He also praised his commitment as a colleague and teacher. Holding the state accountable for his death, he said, Saibaba was treated with injustice. “The poems and letters he wrote were an eye-opener on how the state treated him. He was denied humanity,” he said.

Prof. Sachin also remembered Saibaba as a caring father who would often discuss his daughter’s studies. Saibaba’s family showed great strength and courage throughout his ordeal, he said.

