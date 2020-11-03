Students’ plea against physical exams by GGSIPU

New Delhi

03 November 2020 00:37 IST

They seek deferment or cancellation of tests; HC asks Centre, Delhi govt. to reply

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre and city government to respond to a plea by several law students of the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) here seeking deferment or cancellation of the physical exams to be held from November 2 in colleges under the varsity.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan also issued notice to GGSIPU, Bar Council of India, Universities Grants Commission, Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies and Amity University.

It posted the matter for hearing on November 12.

The students contended that they have already given multiple exams under various notifications issued by their respective colleges and now are being directed to again sit for examinations for the same course through offline mode. The plea contended that “a blanket notification forcing all students to give exams through physical mode causes immense duress to the mental health of the students and is violative of their Right to Life”.

“The changing nature of notifications and the short timespan between exams has made it burdensome for the petitioners [students] to manage studies, online classes, distanced learning, internal exams of previous semester followed by internal exams of current semester clashing with current semester classes followed by physical examinations within a week,” the plea added.

The counsel representing the students said that the BCI has came out with a resolution allowing universities to conduct physical exams after getting no objection certificates from the State governments and State disaster management authorities.