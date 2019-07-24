Students paste posters on JNU walls to reclaim it

A day after students of JNU organised a mass poster making campaign, the JNUSU on Tuesday organised a protest march on the campus and pasted the posters on the walls to reclaim it.

The administration had threatened the students with disciplinary action if they paste posters on the walls saying that it amounted to defacement of property.

The students said that the “fascist administration feared art” and pasting of posters on the walls was a part of the culture of the campus. “The walls speak at JNU. The walls are the publishers of the poor and we will continue our dialogue with students and visitors through posters. The administration is scared of the ideas and thoughts that the posters convey and are therefore trying to stop them from coming up,” Sai Balaji, president of JNUSU said while addressing the students.