Students oppose ECA quota admissions based on certificates

Students and other stakeholders of Delhi University who were calling for a restoration of the Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) quota in admissions expressed disappointment over the decision to admit students only based on certificates and no trials.

Unlike in the sports quota, various disciplines under the ECA do not have stipulated authorities to issue certificates, said Yashvardhan Shukla, a student of Sri Venkateshwara College, who has been campaigning for the restoration of the ECA quota.

Mr. Shukla also questioned the validity of marking students under various categories such as the amount of time spent pursuing a particular activity, highlighting that different individuals may pick up skills at a different pace.

‘Can be forged’

Competitions are held at various levels, such as inter-school, intra-school, where judges may be people who are not experts said Manya Dobhal, who got a seat in Lady Sri Ram College through dance ECA quota in 2018. Arguing that certificates were not a representation of an individual’s ability she also said that they may even be easily forged.

Members of the academic and executive council also wrote to the Vice-Chancellor on Monday arguing that solely depending on certificates would not be a sound basis for evaluating the performance of individuals and called for trials. They suggested that such ECA trials be held at college levels in order to ensure physical distancing.

Why no trials?

A university sub-committee formed to look into the matter had considered various options for holding trials before deciding not to, an official said. The option of holding trials across the country through a third-party agency was considered, however, the cost being quoted for such an exercise was extremely high, apart from which students would still have to travel to the centre, because of which it was rejected the official said. Online trials were ruled out because of technological issues. The official said that with nearly 25,000 ECA applications, if videos were to be uploaded, the university’s servers would not be able to handle the load. And in case of live video calls, the applicant may be at a disadvantage in case they had poor connectivity.

While earlier, the committee had unanimously agreed not to hold any trials for ECA as certificates for the same would be unstructured and video trials could not have been authenticated, in it’s latest recommendation, it recommended forensic verification through third party agencies, the official said.