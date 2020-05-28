Students of School of Open Learning vote against online examinations

According to a survey by students’ group KYS, about 84% of students belonging to Delhi University’s School of Open Learning voted against conducting online examinations, the group said on Thursday. Scores of students also participated in a day-long, at home ‘satyagraha’, it added.

Out of about 10,000 students who participated in the “referendum” it organised, 84.4% said that they did not want exams to be conducted while about 70% said that they did not own functional computers or smartphones required for the exercise. Along the lines of other such surveys conducted by teachers and students’ bodies, the group reported that a majority of students said they did not have a suitable atmosphere to study at home. The group highlighted that the move would disproportionately affect SOL students as many are from poor backgrounds.

Protesting the university’s decision, students under the banner of KYS held a day-long hunger strike demanding that the university withdraw its recent decision. Besides this, it called for the academic session to be extended, “as has been done in times of emergencies even before,” and called for the need for classroom teaching for a fixed period before conducting exams after consultations with students and teachers.