Delhi

Students of School of Open Learning vote against online examinations

Group sits on hunger strike demanding rollback of decision

According to a survey by students’ group KYS, about 84% of students belonging to Delhi University’s School of Open Learning voted against conducting online examinations, the group said on Thursday. Scores of students also participated in a day-long, at home ‘satyagraha’, it added.

Out of about 10,000 students who participated in the “referendum” it organised, 84.4% said that they did not want exams to be conducted while about 70% said that they did not own functional computers or smartphones required for the exercise. Along the lines of other such surveys conducted by teachers and students’ bodies, the group reported that a majority of students said they did not have a suitable atmosphere to study at home. The group highlighted that the move would disproportionately affect SOL students as many are from poor backgrounds.

Protesting the university’s decision, students under the banner of KYS held a day-long hunger strike demanding that the university withdraw its recent decision. Besides this, it called for the academic session to be extended, “as has been done in times of emergencies even before,” and called for the need for classroom teaching for a fixed period before conducting exams after consultations with students and teachers.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 11:53:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/students-of-school-of-open-learning-vote-against-online-examinations/article31698874.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY