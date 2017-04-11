Students of Okhla college protest in wait of campus

It’s been over a month since several students of G.B. Pant Engineering College in south Delhi’s Okhla have been spending the night in their classrooms as a mark of protest. The reason: the students say they are still waiting for the 65-acre campus the Delhi government had promised when the college was set up in 2007.

No support from govt

The building where the college has been functioning is the abandoned hostel block of what was G B Pant Polytechnic. After attempts to approach the Delhi government, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and not receiving any support, Assistant Professor Joshil Abraham went on a hunger strike to take up the students’ cause. Monday was the sixth day of his hunger strike.

Turning to RTI

But, before launching into a campaign on March 7, the students used the Right to Information Act (RTI) to get their hands on details about why the 65-acre campus had been held up.

According to the RTI documents, instead of building the college, a part of the land had been given to an institute — Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) — that will come up on the public-private partnership model.

Allotment discrepancy

The students also found out that the campus promised to them was misrepresented. As per a PWD survey, the land allotted to their college was just 48.952 acres.

The students took to the protest after they accessed building plans of IIIT, which showed parking and green area in the land that belonged to their college.

Mr. Abraham said that the RTI documents also revealed that a PWD survey of 2008 had found that only 48 acres were allotted to G B Pant College. But, IIIT got its plans approved in 2010 and 2015 stating that it had a plot area of 65 acre with parking on land that belonged to G B Pant College. “Around 300 students had gone to the CM’s residence on March 23 and staged a silent protest. But instead of meeting the students, the Chief Minister used the police to drive them way. On March 30, the students went to the Delhi Secretariat to meet him, but were told that the CM and his deputy were busy with the civic elections and would not be able to meet them,” he said. He added that the Delhi Budget presented this year proposed to increase the number of seats in the college, but the campus was nowhere in sight.

Students, meanwhile, complained that the classrooms in the college were not suitable for attending lectures since they were hostel rooms and lacked space. They also claimed that due to the lack of infrastructure, companies were refusing to come for campus interviews.