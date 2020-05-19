Students of LSR report Internet access problems

In light of Delhi University’s decision to hold online examinations, a survey undertaken among 250 students of LSR college revealed that nearly 58% did not have access to proper Internet connection.

Nearly 55% of students responded that they did not have access to laptops or computers, 71.2% responded that they would have a hard time concentrating on studies at home and 68% said that they wouldn’t be able to attend exams if they were held online. About 58% students also said that they rarely attended online classes even.

Similar surveys conducted at Miranda House College as well as by students’ group, SFI, had scores of students reporting similar issues of internet connectivity and technology.