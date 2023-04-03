Students of Delhi Model Virtual School to get free JEE, NEET coaching: Atishi

April 03, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) students will have free access to IIT-JEE and NEET coaching from the upcoming session, Education Minister Atishi said on Sunday.

“Our aim through Delhi Model Virtual School is to make quality education more accessible and inclusive so that students from anywhere in India can easily become a part of it and is as per their convenience,” Ms. Atishi said.

Reach out to more States

The virtual school, started after the COVID-19 pandemic, is affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) and has students from 13 States, including Delhi. Ms. Atishi said the focus of the school in the coming years is to expand its reach to more States across the country. Admissions for the virtual school will begin soon for the new session, she added.

“DMVS will also offer students job-oriented courses like coding, digital media and design, finance and accounting, along with short-term and advanced courses designed by industry experts,” Ms. Atishi said.

She added that children from across the country are willing to become a part of Delhi Education Model and the government’s DMVS is working to connect them to us,” Ms. Atishi said.

DMVS is a full-time regular online school which caters to different needs of all students who have constraints attending a physical school. The government in a statement said that DMVS is appropriate for students who work 8-10 hours a day, are pursuing other passions (art/sports), have familial responsibilities, want to experience the Delhi model of education, cannot find their choice of subject in a physical school, have physical disability/chronic illness or prefer online education.