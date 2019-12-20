Students, locals walk for kms over restrictions

As Delhi Police barricaded the area around Red Fort, students of nearby schools, tourists, locals and shopkeepers faced issues due to blocked roads.

Munza, a Class XII student of a convent school near Red Fort, walked past the monument holding her younger sister’s hand with their mother walking ahead. “When I went to school in the morning, it was all okay. I had taken a rickshaw. But later in school, we were informed about the protest and our parents were called to take us home. No student was allowed without parents,” she said, adding that she had to now walk nearly 2 km carrying a heavy bag.

Another worried mother who identified herself as Shikha Jain was on her way to work when she realised that roads were blocked and her two sons aged five and seven studying in two private schools nearby won’t be able to come back home in their usual rickshaw. “They should have given an alternative route. Now, I will have to miss half day’s work to make sure my children reach home safe,” she said.

Daleep Kumar was on his way to school to bring his son when he was stopped by the police who asked him to show his son’s school identity card. He reasoned with them that the identity card is with his son but the official didn’t let him go for nearly 20 minutes till he managed to convince him.

Senior citizens – Anoop Kumar (73) and Satish Bhatiya (64) – who run a shop in Chandni Chowk and had their vehicles parked at Shanti Van were also stopped and asked to take a longer route but were later allowed after the situation started to get tense.

Several tourists, including foreigners, also left disappointed as the entry to Red Fort was closed for the day.

Shops in the adjoining Chandni Chowk area mostly remained open and business remained marginally affected. “People who had come for shopping are being troubled because of the blockade. But it hasn’t affected business,” said Rehman Malik, who runs a speakers’ shop.