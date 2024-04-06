Students halt protest after Ashoka University says it will hold socio-economic survey

April 06, 2024 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

Following a 16-day protest by students calling for wider caste representation, the Ashoka University administration on Friday agreed to fulfil certain demands raised by the protesters, including the creation of a panel that will hold annual lectures on themes of social justice and conduct a socio-economic survey.

The protest — led by the Social Justice Forum (SJF), a forum founded by Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Muslims and Kashmiri students — has since been temporarily suspended, but protesting students say that “dialogue will continue” regarding their remaining demands.

The students had, on March 20, launched the protest over the call for a caste census on campus, reservation in admissions, and an annual Ambedkar Memorial Lecture on themes of social justice.

The issue made headlines last week, after purported videos of the protesters surfaced on social media, where they could be seen raising caste-based slogans. The university at the time had condemned their actions, saying it “deplores expressions of hatred directed against any individual or group”.

Exchange of ideas

However, on Friday, a university statement said that the administration had engaged in conversations with various student groups, faculty, and administrators on matters of “diversity, inclusion, and sensitisation”.

“One of the measures emerging from these conversations is an Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC) having representatives from faculty, students and administrative staff. Among the activities of the EOC are a lecture on themes on social justice and a socio-economic survey, details of which are yet to be firmed up.”

The students also received an email at 8 p.m. on Thursday from the Pro Vice-Chancellor’s office, stating that the EOC would be constituted in the coming week. “In the interest of better understanding and decision-making, a socio-economic survey will also be rolled out under the aegis of the EOC. The processes dealing with timely fee payment will be refined and shared with students, and a helpdesk established to assist them with their queries and concerns,” the email read.

‘Unfair fee policy’

Students had earlier highlighted that the fee payment policy was “too stringent”. “We have sent proposals to the administration regarding affirmative action and financial assistance to increase the representation of marginalised communities on campus. We have been assured that the socio-economic survey will include a caste component,” a student told The Hindu on the condition of anonymity.

Students had also highlighted that the percentage of students from backward classes was “abysmal”. According to the data submitted by the university to the National Institutional Ranking Framework in 2023 accessed by The Hindu, only 6.8% of the students in undergraduate programmes belonged to SC, ST and OBC. The data also show that only 6.32% students enrolled in one-year postgraduate courses and 13.68% students enrolled in two-year postgraduate courses belong to the three socially disadvantaged groups.