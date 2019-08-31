Students’ groups up the ante, question DUSU poll procedures

As elections to the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) draw near, students’ groups have upped the ante on campaigning and questioned election procedures. On Friday, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held simultaneous rallies in both South and North Campuses, while the All India Students’ Association petitioned university officials over reforms in the elections.

Meanwhile, members of the Chattra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) also held a hunger strike to demand the use of ballot papers in the upcoming elections. On Thursday, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) had also called for the use of VVPAT machines.

At rallies held by the ABVP, members of the group spoke of various efforts made to raise issues with the university administration in the last year. These include, provision of concessional passes for students travelling by metros, providing gynecologists at college health centres, making available the option of supplementary examinations for UG students, free education for transgender students among others.

Addressing the students, Delhi state secretary of ABVP, Sidharth Yadav said, “Due to acute shortage of hostels, students face a lot of problems. New hostels should be constructed at the earliest. At the same time, we have raised the issue of fee waiver through today’s rally so that transgender students can also get education. We hope that the voice of the students will be heard by the university administration.”

AISA members meet CEC

On the other hand, a delegation of the AISA met the Chief Election Officer (CEC) and submitted a memorandum expressing concerns over ensuring a free and fair elections. It demanded that the elections be held on ballot papers citing confusion over the mismatch of votes and suspicions over the of EVMs.

Citing the issue of the use of fake degrees, Damini Kain, who is contesting the upcoming elections from AISA said “Last year, we saw the case of fake degree of ABVP’s presidential candidate Ankiv Baisoya, which clearly exposed the administration’s complicit attitude in taking actions. We demand that DU administration take immediate steps in such cases in the future.”

The elections are set to take place on September 12 with the model code of conduct is in place.