Students’ groups protest against DU’s high cut-offs

Various students’ groups on Monday carried out protests against the high-cut off scores released by Delhi University for its merit- based undergraduate courses.

The protests, held by the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI), termed the cut-offs as “discriminatory” and “exclusionary” and demanded scrapping of the same.

Quality education

“This cut-off is nothing but a policy of educational apartheid meant to keep public-funded higher education beyond the reach of students from government schools, an overwhelming number of whom hail from socio-economically deprived backgrounds,” the KYS said in a statement.

The students’ group further said, “Students from marginalised and vulnerable sections find their access to quality education barred due to paucity of seats and consequent high cut-offs. The KYS demands more seats, low cut-offs and enabling policies such as deprivation points.”

In the first cut-off list announced by the university on Saturday, Lady Shri Ram College pegged the asking score at 100% for three honours programmes: psychology, economics and political science.