Students from other universities come out in solidarity, protest at PHQ

Shocked by the brutality of the Delhi Police towards Jamia Millia Islamia students on Sunday, hundreds of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi University and Ambedkar university gathered at the gates of the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO around 9 p.m. demanding action against the force.

The students were joined by teachers as well as members of civil society.

JNU Students’ Union had called for a protest at the PHQ to demand the lifting of the “undeclared emergency in JMI”. As the number of protesters swelled, the road leading towards Laxmi Nagar was blocked and traffic had to be diverted towards Delhi Gate.

At the protest site, CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat said: “[Home Minister] Amit Shah is accountable. For the police to go into JMI campus without permission is totally unacceptable. This is police brutality at its worse.”

Nandita Narain, former president of the Delhi University Teachers’ Association, said: “This was reminiscent of Jallianwala Bagh massacre. We are seeing genocide happening today.”

All India Students’ Association’s State Secretary Prasenjit Kumar said that the siege of JMI by the police should end immediately. “The Delhi Police should withdraw from Jamia campus,” he said, adding that there should be an independent judicial enquiry regarding excessive use of force by the police.

A PhD scholar from DU, who came in solidarity with Jamia students, said: “Things have come to a point where the police themselves are breaking the law.”

Akram Quadri, a social activist from Ghaziabad, said that people should stop defaming Jamia Millia as its students were holding a peaceful protest.