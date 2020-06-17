Students’ forum urges JNU not to put pressure to vacate hostels

The North-East Students’ Forum of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday wrote to Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadish Kumar urging the administration to not put pressure on students to vacate hostels amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

Referring to advisories issued by the university asking hostellers, who are stranded on the campus to return home, the forum said that “forceful evacuation” would put students at risk. “It is extremely difficult for students, specifically the ones from Northeast, to travel all the way home from Delhiin this situation, taking all the possible risk. In States like Assam there is a mandatory quarantine rule and the government has advised migrants not to return as the quarantine centres in the State itself is becoming a hub of spreading the disease,” read the letter.

Stating that the on-campus residents are doing so after careful deliberation of several factors, the letter further read: “We request the JNU administration not to put pressure on students to leave for home during these times of crisis and allow them to stay at their respective hostels with all the basic minimum facilities.”