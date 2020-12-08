Students’ forum calls to support Bharat Bandh

NEW DELHI

08 December 2020 00:59 IST

All India Forum to Save Public Education asks students to hold protests in campuses

The All India Forum to Save Public Education on Monday gave a call to students across the country to support the farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

The forum, which is supported by student unions and associations, has asked them to hold protests in their respective areas or campuses in solidarity with the farmers and demand the government to repeal the new farm laws.

The forum said India’s struggle for Independence was led by marginalised workers and peasant masses and India has declared a war on its own people instead of addressing a democratic agitation of farmers.

“Undemocratic means like digging the highway, arresting without warrants, and false cases on peasant leaders are being employed to prevent the farmers from reaching Delhi,” the students said.

It added that the NDA regime has been on a spree of privatisation since coming to power. “The NEP 2020 has commercialised education to an unprecedented extent and has sold the education sector to the corporates. It is the same corporate loot that the NDA is encouraging through the recently passed Farm Acts. By attacking the basic livelihood of the farmers of the country the regime aims to destroy the future of not just the farmers but also their children,” the students said.