Delhi

Students form human chain

more-in

They demanded that 10,000 CNG buses be deployed in city

A group of students from various universities came together to protest the lack of action against worsening levels of air pollution in the Capital, at Central Park on Sunday.

These students from DU, JNU, AUD, JMI, and others formed a human chain and many of them held posters reading: “Don’t let Delhi Die Young”. The students demanded clean air from the State and Centre. AISA president Kawalpreet Kaur attacked the government saying that every year, a blame game takes place without any seriousness to combat it. She said pollution was a “political issue” and that parties must show the will to address it.

The students demanded that the metro rides be made free for a month and 10,000 CNG buses be deployed. They said pollution control norms for industriesbe strictly enforced.

Feb 9, 2020

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

