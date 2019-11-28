Students form human chain, support JNUSU’s call for ‘national protest day’

Students from across Delhi gathered at Connaught Place and formed a human chain on Wednesday in support of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union’s call to observe November 27 as “national day of protest”.

The students raised slogans demanding affordable and accessible education and went around explaining to shoppers at the busy market why they were protesting and how the issues that they were raising would have an impact on everybody’s life.

The JNUSU said that the hostel fee hike that was being imposed in JNU is a sign of things to be implemented once the new education policy is introduced.

Firm on demand

The students said that they would not end their protest until there is a complete roll back of the fee hike and said that the protests that started at JNU last month have had an impact at other institutes and universities as well where students are fighting the imposition of high fees.

“While the Central government proudly announces grand plans for creating a “new India”, it is we the students of this country who will be the makers of new India and we must choose to make a new India which will be one where the children of the working people of the country, coming from marginalised sections, enter universities and have the right to accessible and affordable education,” the JNUSU said.