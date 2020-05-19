‘Students forced to pay rent’

New Delhi

19 May 2020 23:48 IST

Out of 1,069 students living in rented accommodations in the city, nearly 20% said they would have to drop out of college if they are forced to pay rent for the duration of lockdown, revealed a survey by the Student Tenants’ Union Delhi (STUD).

Around 56.7% of students said they could not afford rent at the moment; 70% said they were being forced to pay rent; 28% said they were being threatened with eviction for not paying rent, and 34% said they were being threatened with forfeiture of security deposit.

“The language in circulars [issued by authorities] forbidding eviction or demand of rent is vague, landlords are taking advantage of this to pressure students to pay rent,” STUD stated.

