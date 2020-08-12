Students face similar issues on 2nd day of online exams

New Delhi

12 August 2020 04:29 IST

DU teacher calls entire system ‘farce’

On the second day of DU’s open book exams on Tuesday, students continue to face issues with uploading answer sheets, lack of time among other problems.

‘Interface crashed’

Several students complained that the interface crashed towards the end of the examination. Some of them said they were told to submit their papers on the university provided email address but many said they did not receive any acknowledgement of the same.

Tanvir Aejaz, who teaches at Ramjas College, called the system a “farce”. “How do you guarantee who is writing the exam...sorting of answer sheets is a gigantic task, will administration do this?” he asked.

The university had been warned of issues that would arise from the open book exams, said students’ group — SFI. It also raised the concern of differently abled students, which it said were having a difficult time attending the exams as they had not been provided scribes.

The second day of the exam has proved to be the continuation of trauma and agony for Delhi University’s regular as well as correspondence students, said another students’ group, KYS.

The students of the School of Open Learning also faced issues as papers in Hindi were not available, the KYS said, adding that apart from this, problems regarding Internet connectivity were also reported.