Students express solidarity with Hany Babu

Students and academics of Delhi University gathered at the Arts Faculty of North Campus on Wednesday to stage a protest demonstration against the allegedly unwarranted raids that took place at the residence of Hany Babu, a professor of the university, on Tuesday.

Those present expressed outrage at the raids, calling them an attack on academic freedom, freedom of speech and an attempt to suppress dissent.

Sachin Narayan, a professor at the university, said that the raids were just the first step in implicating Mr. Babu. The same could happen to anyone, he argued.

Comparing the raids to those at the residence of Professor Satyanarayana from EFLU Hyderabad, students of the English Department, in a statement said that such surprise searches were means of intimidating dissenting voices.

‘Bid to stifle liberal arts’

Gayatri Mehta, an M.A. English Literature student at the university, who said she was being taught linguistics by Mr. Babu, expressed shock. “There was an attempt to stifle liberal arts because these were the subjects that raised questions that could destabilise the people in power,” she said.

Amir Asim, a student of M.A. Psychology called the raids “a reflection of a police state that we seem to be living in.”

The professor was clearly being attacked on an ideological basis and for his involvement in Dalit movements, he argued. As a consequence of such raids, he said that he too had grown fearful of posting comments critical of the government on social media, especially “being a Muslim”. “For the last two to three years, I have only been putting up personal photographs and things like that,” he added.

On the other hand, Rasal Singh, a professor at DU and member of the right wing teachers’ group NDTF said that while freedom of expression was important, it was a matter of concern that Naxalite ideology and activities were being promoted in universities in the name of freedom of expression. “Anti-India ideas must not be propagated and promoted in the name of freedom of expression. We demand a free and fair inquiry into the matter,” he added.

Expressing solidarity with Mr. Babu, students of the English Department said: “As students we do not merely learn from him as a teacher, but are also inspired by his political work (referring to his involvement in movements opposing caste discrimination in the university).”

Forms committee

They have also formed a committee called “Students in Support of Hany Babu” and demanded that the State accord him the dignity to live with his inalienable rights as a citizen of India. “Even if the State fails to keep its promise, we take this opportunity to offer our unconditional solidarity with Hany Babu,” it added.