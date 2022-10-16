Students detained during protest in support of former DU Prof. Saibaba

Protesters claim they were manhandled by DU’s security staff and police

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 16, 2022 00:42 IST

Policemen remove AISA activists who had gathered at the DU Arts Faculty campus to welcome Professor G.N. Saibaba in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: -

Over 40 students and activists were detained on Saturday for protesting against the suspension of the release of former Delhi University professor teacher G.N. Saibaba, the police said. The students were released later.

The protest came after the Supreme Court suspended the impugned judgment and order of the Bombay High Court acquitting the former professor in a case relating to his alleged Maoist links and stayed the release of five persons, including Saibaba.

Activists belonging to the All India Students’ Association (AISA) gathered to protest outside the Arts Faculty. The protesters claimed that they were manhandled by the DU’s security staff and the police.

A senior police officer denied those allegations and said that they were asked to disperse since they did not have the permission. The officer, however, claimed that the students misbehaved with the security staff and the police.

“Over 40 students were protesting, who were later taken to the Burari police station and were later released,” he said.

