Two dead, one missing as basement of coaching centre flooded in central Delhi

Body of a student retrieved from the site during the rescue operation by the NDRF, local police and fire department, officials said.

Updated - July 28, 2024 12:05 am IST

Published - July 27, 2024 11:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Search and rescue operation is under way at a coaching institute in Old Rajender Nagar after rainwater filled its basement in New Delhi on July 27, 2024.

Search and rescue operation is under way at a coaching institute in Old Rajender Nagar after rainwater filled its basement in New Delhi on July 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Two students died and one other was missing after the basement of a building housing a popular civil service coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area on July 27, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Department (DFS), a call about waterlogging was received from the Rau’s IAS Study Circle at about 7 p.m.

“A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the site. The basement was full of water,” an official said.

The body of a female student was retrieved from the site during the rescue operation by the NDRF, local police and fire department, the officials said. The rescue operation is under way, they said.

The Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

“Delhi Fire Department and NDRF are on the spot. Delhi Mayor and local MLA are also there. I am taking updates of the incident every minute. Orders have been given for a magisterial inquiry into how this incident happened. Whoever is responsible for this incident will not be spared,” Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi said in a post on social media platform X, in Hindi.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said that this mishap was caused due to non-cleaning of drains and drain water backflowed into the basement of the coaching centre at a very high speed. “Delhi Government’s criminal negligence is responsible for this mishap. Jal Board Minister Ms. Atishi & local MLA Durgesh Pathak should take responsibility and resign,” Mr. Sachdeva said.

Waterlogging is a major problem in Delhi every monsoon and one of the main reasons is that the city’s current drainage master plan was drawn up in 1976 when its population was around 60 lakh.

Since then, the population has increased about fourfold, but a new drainage master plan is yet to be finalised and implemented by the government.

(With inputs from PTI)

