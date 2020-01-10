Students contest V-C’s statement, call it a bid to put pressure on them

Contesting the Vice-Chancellor’s statement that 3,300 students had made payments for online registrations in the current semester, students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), present on the campus on Thursday, argued that it was an attempt to put pressure on the student community.

All the students The Hindu met said that they were boycotting the registrations in support of the students’ union which was holding demonstrations at the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

“Only a few students who are with the ABVP have registered themselves to get into the V-C’s good books,” alleged Durlabh Sahoo, a PhD student at the School of International Studies

“The V-C is inflating the numbers by adding those who have paid their hostel fees,” he said. Others such as Mohamed Arif, an MPhil Urdu scholar, claimed that an internal student survey had shown that only about 1,100 students had registered.

Durlabh argued that the V-C was attempting to put pressure on the student community through such statements so that those who were boycotting registrations stop doing so out of fear of adverse consequences.

Confusion prevails

“We get calls from students, who have gone back home, every day asking us whether registrations have started. There is so much confusion,” said Sibtin Raza, an MA student, who said that he was still on the campus for the same reason.

“We don’t know about our exams either. If registrations take place, then exams will be called at any time. So we are constantly preparing for exams,” he added.

Commenting on the effect of the entire imbroglio on studies, students such as Vinod Kumar, a PhD scholar at the School of International Studies (SIS), said that students were studying themselves.

However, concerns over the increased fees remain among students. Sachidananda Naiq, a PhD Sanskrit scholar who said that he is politically “leaned towards” the ABVP, lamented that if various utility charges were imposed, then the programme would be unaffordable for him.

“I am considering to take up a part time job to supplement my income. But to do a job and to carry on my research would be very hard,” he said.

Students here said that there was no clarity on what kind of increase would take place. "They had only removed the medical charge, but we are worried whether they will add other utility charges later on. There are rumours that the fees will be hiked by 10% every semester after that,” said Durlabh.

Students said that while the campus was calm now there was an apprehension that it had become unsafe for students with some taking safety precautions.

Arif, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh said: “One of the reasons why I haven’t gone home is because there is a fear that someone might attack me there.. but my family says I am not safe here either.” He now sleeps with the lights on at night.