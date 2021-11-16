Students clash at JNU’s activity centre

NEW DELHI

16 November 2021 01:07 IST

FIR lodged; both groups file complaints; administration condemns violence

A scuffle broke out at the students’ activity centre at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night after a group of students, who had booked the facility, clashed with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members, who were conducting a meeting at the same venue.

Students from both groups said that they sustained injuries in the clash and a blame game ensued soon after.

Refused to vacate room

The JNUSU, which has the keys to the centre, said that a student organisation had booked the room for an event which had been widely publicised on the campus and that the ABVP had tried to disrupt the event by refusing to vacate the room and then resorting to intimidating tactics to dismantle democratic structures.

The ABVP countered the JNUSU’s claim by saying that their members had been attacked by the Left groups during an ongoing meeting of ABVP activists.

The Delhi Police said that an FIR was lodged at the Vasant Kunj police station. “After the police rushed to the spot, they found that no quarrel was taking place and on enquiry, it was learnt that heated arguments had broken out between two student groups over organising a seminar in the student union hall,” DCP (South-West) Gaurav Sharma said.

While the JNUSU has not lodged any complaint so far, ABVP-affiliated students have given written complaints and so has the Left-affiliated students’ organisation. “Both sides are levelling allegations against each other for disrupting their meeting,” the DCP said, adding that further enquiry is under way.

The JNU administration said the activity centre belongs to all without discrimination and every student is entitled to use the place adhering to the rules of the university. “Violence and unruly behaviour have no place in an academic institution and the JNU administration would strongly disapprove of any kind of violence and disorderly conduct on the campus,” chief proctor Rajnish Kumar Mishra said.

The ABVP said that the JNUSU and the Left parties have brought out a decree that only JNUSU president can give permission for using the activity centre and to impose this, they resorted to collective violence on ABVP activists who were having a peaceful gathering.

Conduct march

The JNUSU as well as the ABVP conducted a march on Monday evening on the campus to defend the democratic spaces of JNU.

The Left-led JNUSU and the ABVP have been at loggerheads. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh said that the enforced disappearance of Najeeb Ahmad on October 15, five years ago, attacks on the student community on January 5, 2020, and the recent attack on democratic spaces reflect the ideology and the political game ABVP resorts to, to keep itself afloat on campus.