Students can now request confidential results: DU

Move to help them apply for jobs, studies

The Delhi University on Friday announced that students will be able to request for “confidential results” before the results are officially declared to meet the deadline for applications to higher studies or jobs.

Colleges will have to scrutinise the applications and send it to DU’s examination branch by July 6, said senior officials.

DU Dean of Examinations D.S. Rawat, said: “Confidential results are the results which students often seek before the results are officially declared as they want to apply for higher studies or while seeking jobs. Last year the examination branch issued around 650 such confident results but the process usually becomes chaos. So this year we thought of streamlining the procedure.”

In the notification issued, the university said, “...students are advised to send their request to the concerned department or college. Examination branch will try its level best to expedite the evaluation of those students’ scripts that requires confident result for the purpose of admission to higher studies or joining a job.”

Mr. Rawat further explained: “The examination branch ends up getting hundreds of requests but incomplete applications and many times genuine applications get lost in the process. So I spoke to college principals as well. It is easier to screen out at the college level as the number of applications will be lesser. So by July 3 colleges will have to scrutinize the applications and by July 6 they have to send the same to the examination branch.”

The notification further read, “Students are advised to talk only to the nodal officers of the respective colleges regarding confidential results or result-related queries. Merely applying for the confidential result will not guarantee the issuance of the confidential result.”