Students can now email their answer sheets: DU

The Delhi University on Sunday said students can now submit their Open Book Examination answer sheets through email.

This was introduced as the students were facing problems in submitting the answer sheets on the university portal even after getting extra time for uploading.

The university said such submissions will be reviewed by a committee, which will also check the validity of the reasons for late submission.

The process

“It will be for the student to prove that he/she actually faced a problem in uploading his/her answer sheet on the OBE portal. Screenshots of the failure in uploading the answer sheet need to be taken by the students after making four to five attempts. These need to be attached in the mail along with the answer scripts,” the university said.

Whom to mail

The sheets need to be mailed to the Nodal Officer of the College/Department/Faculty/NCWEB Centre.

The student also needs to mention his/her course name, paper code, and roll number in the subject line of the email.