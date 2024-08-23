Students boycott classes at JNU, union to march to Education Ministry to demand affordable education

Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University observed a complete university strike on Thursday, marking the 11th day of the student union’s hunger strike as they continued to demand action on various issues, including the reinstatement of the in-house admission exam, increasing merit-cum-means scholarships, and the reopening of the Barak Hostel.

They also announced a march to the Education Ministry on Friday to demand affordable and accessible education.

The demands of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union were met with direct denial from Vice-Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit on Wednesday, according to a statement by the union. The V-C had stopped by their protest site and cited the shortage of funds behind the inability to cede to their demands.