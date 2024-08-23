GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Students boycott classes at JNU, union to march to Education Ministry to demand affordable education

Published - August 23, 2024 12:39 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The JNUSU has been on a hunger strike since August 11.

The JNUSU has been on a hunger strike since August 11. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Students at Jawaharlal Nehru University observed a complete university strike on Thursday, marking the 11th day of the student union’s hunger strike as they continued to demand action on various issues, including the reinstatement of the in-house admission exam, increasing merit-cum-means scholarships, and the reopening of the Barak Hostel.

They also announced a march to the Education Ministry on Friday to demand affordable and accessible education.

The demands of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union were met with direct denial from Vice-Chancellor Santishree D. Pandit on Wednesday, according to a statement by the union. The V-C had stopped by their protest site and cited the shortage of funds behind the inability to cede to their demands.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.