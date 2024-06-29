Students booked for anti-NTA protests in Capital, but strike continues despite rain

The Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against students of the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) for protesting inside the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in Okhla on Thursday and attempting to lock the doors of the office building, said officials on Friday.

“Based on the complaint by the NTA, we have lodged an FIR under sections pertaining to trespassing,” said a senior officer, adding that the complaint includes sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his official duty), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the students said they will continue to protest. “This action by the authorities underscores their attempt to suppress the voice of the students and their legitimate concerns about the integrity of our educational system, said NSUI national president Varun Choudhary.

Protest in rain

Meanwhile, despite the rain and waterlogging in the Capital, students across various outfits including the All India Students Association (AISA), Disha and Collective congregated under the banner of ‘India against NTA’ at Jantar Mantar, marking the third day of the indefinite sit-in protest that demands the scrapping of the NTA and the resignation of the Union Education Minister.

“The police tried to stop us from protesting. but we resisted and went ahead. We will not stop until our demands our met,” said Dhananjay, president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union.

The left-affiliated Students’ Federation of India (SFI) also called for a nationwide strike on July 4. The strike will mark a protest against “the attack on education and democracy in the country”, and students will boycott classes, said the central executive committee of the SFI, adding that marches will be held across States as well as the national capital.