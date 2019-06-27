Students’ body asks for rewriting of draft National Education Policy

While the All India Students’ Association (AISA) called for rewriting of the draft National Education Policy (NEP) on Wednesday, K.M. Sridhar, a member of the drafting panel, addressed questions regarding the policy at an event held by the Delhi University Students’ Union.

“In any policy-making process a draft is made, comments are invited and then the state decides how to take it forward,” said Mr Sridhar, setting the stage for the discussions.

The panel looked closely at neurological and mental health research while drafting the philosophy of this policy, which is based on the evolution of a child as they grow older, he said.

At the school level, the policy deals with expansion of the Right to Education, changes in administration of public schools, division of the system into a “5+3+3+2” system, instead of the current 10+2 system.

At higher education levels, proposals include a liberal arts approach to undergraduate education, with removal of distinctions between academics and vocational courses, and making UG education “terminal”.

Comments have been invited on the draft policy up till June 30. AISA has asked for the deadline to be extended till July-end and urged students to give massive feedback to the government. In a statement, AISA raised issue with the formation of a ‘Rashtriya Shiksha Aayog’, which it said would be under the control of the Prime Minister.

“Full of jumla and jargon, the draft NEP tries to impose the disastrous roadmap of a discriminatory higher education in India,” it said.