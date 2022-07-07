Students begin hunger strike against St. Stephen’s College admission criteria

July 07, 2022 01:51 IST

They demand interviews be junked

Student activists from the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) along with Delhi University students on Wednesday started a hunger strike, demanding scrapping of the interview criteria for admissions in St. Stephen’s College.

St. Stephen’s College has announced that it will conduct an interview for all applicants who have been shortlisted from the CUET list and admissions will be based on 85% weightage on the CUET score and 15% on the interview which is contrary to the new admission process announced by DU.

The KYS said that it implores the High Court to listen to the voices. It also said that it would be collecting 1 lakh signatures and submitting it to Union Ministry of Education on the issue.

‘Elitist tradition’

KYS activists said St. Stephen’s College has been conducting interviews for admission for a long time which is an “elitist tradition “as the only reason to conduct interviews is to select the most elite students for admission into the college.

“The criterion has been persistently used to deny students coming from deprived backgrounds to gain entry into the college, and thereby, maintain the elitism of granting admission and perpetuating the privilege of select clans and families,” the KYS said in a statement.

The Delhi High Court is currently handling two separate petitions on the issue. One has been filed by St. Stephen’s College seeking to stay a Delhi University’s letter asking it to withdraw its prospectus for the undergraduate courses for the academic year 2022-23.

The second petition is filed by a law student seeking direction to the college to admit undergraduate candidates for its unreserved seats based only on marks received by them in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Both petitions are being heard simultaneously.

On Wednesday, the High Court adjourned the hearing on the issue till July 15, after UGC’s counsel stated that Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, who was arguing for it, was down with COVID-19.

Earlier this week, Delhi University, in its response to the petitions, said that aided-minority educational institution cannot admit students under the unreserved category as per its own whims and fancies.

The Delhi University has asked St. Stephen’s College to withdraw its prospectus for the 2022-23 session and issue a public notice declaring revised procedures in consonance with the new admission policy of the university.