Students attempt to send economics books to FM

A delegation of students led by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) organised a protest near the Central Secretariat on Friday and carried with them their economics textbook to present to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

‘Increase spending’

The students demanded minimum wages for workers and asked the government to increase public spending and create jobs.

AISA Delhi president Kawalpreet Kaur said, “The economy is going through its worst crisis. The GDP growth has officially come down to 5% and people are facing unemployment. Rather than recognising and acting, the BJP government and its Ministers are in denial mode. We are giving economics books to the Finance Minister to remind her that she is not doing anything to prevent massive job loss and is instead appeasing the corporations.”

Citing media reports, the students said that the textile sector, automobile industry, and the FMCG sector have all cut jobs.

They added that the unemployment rate has been continuously increasing with the economic slowdown.

The government is hell bent on breaking the economy further and distracting the public from real issues that the country is facing, the students said.