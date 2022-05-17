Students and teachers protest against private coaching centres at DU colleges

‘Role of public-funded institutions to impart quality subsidised education has got derailed’

The students and teachers of Delhi University on Tuesday protested outside Hansraj College against a tie-up that the college has set up with a private coaching agency to provide coaching inside the campus for civil services exam preparation.

Students affiliated with the All India Students’ Association (AISA) raised slogans against the college administration and demanded that such on-campus private classes charging exorbitant fee be scrapped.

“All such private tie-ups with public universities, the addition of courses that demand high fees and the changes that are being brought up by colleges to privatise education in the light of NEP will see a firm resistance from the student movement,” said Abhigyan, AISA Delhi President at the protest.

According to a notification on Hansraj College’s website, the fee for the IAS coaching classes varies on the basis of the percentage secured by students in Class XII. The minimum fee for a three-year coaching programme is ₹75,000 and the maximum is ₹1,50,000 and the coaching is open to all the DU students.

Seek V-C’s intervention

The Democratic Teachers’ Front, in a letter to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, asked him to intervene in the matter and prevent DU colleges from allowing private coaching centres to conduct classes on their campus.

The letter pointed out that Swami Shraddhanand College is planning to start private coaching for IAS classes charging a sum of ₹1,50,000 for 3 years and Hansraj College is already offering the same 3-year course for the same fee amount. Ramanujan College had advertised for CUET coaching at ₹12,000, it added.

“The fact that all these details have been notified unabashedly on their college websites seriously derails the purpose and role of public-funded institutions to impart quality subsidised education for all sections of society,” the teachers said in their letter. They asked the V-C if the university had given any permission to the colleges to become such hubs of private tuition and profiteering.

“Names of well-established DU colleges are being used to benefit private players and legitimise their business. Students enrolling in undergraduate programs are being used as easy prey for coaching sharks. An inquiry must be constituted to further investigate this serious matter,” the DTF said.