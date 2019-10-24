Students against proposed high-rise on North Campus

Student activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) on Wednesday held protest over the proposed construction of a 39-storey building at North Campus. They alleged that the building would infringe upon the privacy of girls hostels in the area.

Multiple stakeholders, including the Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA), All India Students Association (AISA) and the recently set up university panel to look into civic issues, have raised objections against the proposed construction.

The land on which the construction has been proposed was reportedly transferred to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) from the Ministry of Defence in 2001, under the condition that it would only be used for public purposes but was transferred to a private builder.

Demonstrations today

The ABVP and the AISA said that they would be hosting demonstrations on Thursday and added that the building would be overlooking up to six girls hostels in the area and would be infringing upon their privacy. Both the groups demanded that in its place, hostel infrastructure should come up.

State secretary of the ABVP, Sidharth Yadav said that student activists would soon approach the north Delhi Mayor with their demands.

Rasal Singh, member of the newly formed Campus Development Committee said that the construction will “bulldoze the teaching-learning culture of this university” and called upon authorities to take cognisance of the opposition from the university community and put a stop to the construction.