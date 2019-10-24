Students-administration stand-off at Jamia ends

The stand-off between students and Jamia Millia Islamia administration ended on Wednesday after the university agreed to not allow Israeli delegates in its programmes.

The university had issued show-cause notices to five students for protesting against allowing an Israeli participant at an event on the campus, but the notices were withdrawn after the students submitted their response.

“We assure that if any Isareli delegate participates in any programme, we will not allow,” the university said.

The students had been on an indefinite strike. On Tuesday, the ninth day of the strike, students gheraoed the Vice-Chancellor’s office, following which a scuffle apparently broke out between two groups of students. On Wednesday, the students had called for a university strike against the violence.

The police said they have received a complaint from a group of students alleging that they ere assaulted. “We are looking into the matter,” a police officer said.

Support from AMU

Salman Imtiaz, president of the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union, on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia.

Inviting Israelis to Indian universities is a mockery of the country’s long-standing position, said Mr. Imtiaz in a statement. He condemned the issuance of show-cause notice and said action against students expressing dissent in a democratic way amounts to “intimidation and harassment”.