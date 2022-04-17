Students, activists stage protest against JNU violence

People taking part in a protest against communal violence, at Jantar Mantar on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

April 17, 2022 02:00 IST

Certain ideologies being imposed on people, say protesters

Scores of students and activists assembled at Jantar Mantar on Saturday and protested against the violence that erupted at Jawaharlal Lal Nehru University’s Kaveri hostel last Sunday.

According to the protesters, the agitation was against the “patterns of communal violence taking place across the country in the name of certain ideologies being imposed on people”.

They said the clashes that erupted on the JNU campus on Ram Navami were one such incident that “shook different communities and brought forward the question of communal harmony being isolated from the idea of a nation”.

Saud, a student at Jamia Millia Islamia, while explaining the “narrative” being set, said the majority community has to understand that staying silent and not raising their voice will impact them, the people and the nation..

Shoaib, an All India Students Association (AISA) activist, said the JNU scuffle on April 10 received biased coverage in the media. “Media should address the question like it is. The media is using the word ‘clashes’ and ‘violence’ but what happened at JNU wasn’t a clash, but a one sided attack.”

Attack on minorities

The protesters raised slogans such as ‘ Musalmano pe hamla nahi chalega” (attacks on Muslim community will not be tolerated) and “communalism down down”.

They carried placards reading “vegetarian and meat are food choices, not opportunities of communal violence” and “Muslim Lives Matter”.

Different versions of what transpired at JNU leading to the violence have been floating in the media. While the JNUSU said they were protesting against non-veg food not being allowed to be cooked in the mess, the RSS-affiliated ABVP alleged that the clashes erupted over Ram Navami celebrations on campus.

Speaking to The Hindu, Saba Naqvi, a senior journalist, said communal clashes are targeting a particular community, and beyond that, they are targeting all Indians. “What is happening in India is not just a minority issue but an Indian issue of protecting our Constitution and the rule of law.”

Apoorvanand, a Professor at Delhi University, said: “Hindus, Muslims and Christians celebrated the feeling of harmony through their festivals, but now things have changed. Communal hatred is now overtaking these celebrations.” Our festivals are being overtaken by Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and the Sangh Parivar, he added.

Activist Kavita Krishnan said, “It is important for Hindus to understand what is happening in the country and have conversations with young members in their families,” while explaining how people can break the patterns of hatred.

“Do we want swords or books in the hands of the youth today?” asked Natasha Narwal, a student activist. She said the questions on price rise, unemployment and poverty are being cornered.