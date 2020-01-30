Student who lost vision moves HC

One of the students injured in the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the incident.
Md Minhajuddin, who lost vision in one eye in the violence and is battling to save sight in his other eye, moved the petition seeking compensation.
He has sought compensation commensurate with his qualifications for the injury suffered by him and also registration of an FIR against the police personnel involved in the incident.
The plea seeks directions to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police to bear expenses of his treatment and to provide him a permanent job.
In December last year, the Delhi police had entered the Jamia campus and fired tear gas shells, lathi-charged students and detained several protesters during a crackdown on anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.