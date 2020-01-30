Student who lost vision moves HC

One of the students injured in the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) moved the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the incident.

Md Minhajuddin, who lost vision in one eye in the violence and is battling to save sight in his other eye, moved the petition seeking compensation.

He has sought compensation commensurate with his qualifications for the injury suffered by him and also registration of an FIR against the police personnel involved in the incident.

The plea seeks directions to the Centre, the Delhi government and the police to bear expenses of his treatment and to provide him a permanent job.

In December last year, the Delhi police had entered the Jamia campus and fired tear gas shells, lathi-charged students and detained several protesters during a crackdown on anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters.