Student protesters in U.P.’s Prayagraj call off stir; PCS examination on December 22

Published - November 16, 2024 01:22 am IST

Mayank Kumar

A day after the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) agreed to conduct the Provincial Civil Services Preliminary (PCS) examination on a single day, thousands of students called off their protest on Saturday.

“The agitation has ended and the protest site has been cleared. The last group of 10-15 protesters left in the evening,” said ACP (Civil Lines) Shyamjeet Pramila Singh.

Avinash Singh, an aspirant who took part in the agitation, said, “We have cleared the site and resumed studies as the commission has agreed to our major demands.”

The students started agitating outside the UPPSC headquarters in U.P.’s Prayagraj district on November 11 after the commission announced December 7 and 8 for the PCS preliminary examination and December 22 and 23 for the Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) preliminary examinations. The protesters demanded that the examinations be conducted over a single day.

A day earlier, the UPPSC agreed to the demand regarding the PSC examination. On Saturday, it announced that the examination will be held on December 22.

“The examination will now be conducted in a single day rather than over two days. The revised exam will take place on December 22 in two shifts, from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m., and 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.,” read the statement issued by Onkar Nath Singh, Deputy Secretary, UPPSC.

However, regarding the demand for the RO and ARO examinations, the commission, while postponing the exams, decided to form a panel to look into the demand.

