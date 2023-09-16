Student outfits announce candidates for DUSU polls

September 16, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI

Several student outfits on Friday announced their candidates for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections scheduled for September 22.

Putting an end to the speculation about a possible alliance between the student outfits associated with the INDIA bloc parties to take on the RSS’ student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), candidates of the Congress-linked National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the left-wing student bodies — All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) — filed their nominations for the posts of DUSU’s president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary.

The last DUSU elections were held in 2019, in which the ABVP had emerged as the winner. The authorities had extended the tenure of the student council led by the ABVP as the elections could not be held due to the pandemic.

The ABVP has fielded Tushar Dedha from the Centre of Buddhist Studies as their presidential candidate, while the NSUI has put up Hitesh Gulia from the Law Centre for the president’s post. The SFI and AISA have nominated Arif Siddiqui, from the Centre of Buddhist Studies, and Aiyesha Ahmad Khan, a student of Miranda House, respectively, for the top post.

A day after taking over as the Delhi Congress chief, Arvinder Singh Lovely met the NSUI candidates and assured them of the party’s support.

The NSUI said it will release its manifesto on Saturday. The student outfit is fighting the polls on the issues of women’s safety and the fee increase. The ABVP, which is going to elections on the issues of improvement in sports facilities and “one course, one fee”, has not released its manifesto yet. CYSS, the student wing of AAP, is not contesting the elections.