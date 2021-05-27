Student narrates ‘horrifying experience’ at isolation centre in Delhi

New Delhi

27 May 2021 23:20 IST

High Court directs Delhi govt. to treat plea as representation

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the city government to treat as representation a plea by a JNU student who had a “horrifying experience at the Sultanpuri Government Isolation Centre” for COVID patients.

Madhurima Kundu, a PhD scholar at JNU, said during her four-day stay at the quarantine facility she saw patients suffering severely not only on account of their illness but also due to the negligence of the government authorities in providing them with basic facilities such as sanitation, food, medicines, clean mattresses and blankets, regular doctor visits and proper monitoring of oxygen among others.

The Sultanpuri centre is predominantly occupied by patients from the working class from nearby areas and students who were sent there by JNU.

‘No sanitisation’

The petition, filed through advocate Kawalpreet Kaur, stated that the toilets and washrooms at the facility were overflowing with urine and not being cleaned. The bed sheets and blankets, used by earlier patients, were redistributed without washing and sanitisation. The rooms allotted to new patients were not sanitised or cleaned after the previous patient left. There was no light in her washroom and it was fixed only after her repeated requests.

Ms. Kundu highlighted that there was no system of calling doctors or nurses at the centre. Patients were required to go down to the reception for every basic thing despite suffering from high fever and severe weakness.

“The patients were left on their own to do everything,” she said.

On May 3, Ms. Kundu had high fever at night but no doctor was available to attend to her. A fellow patient somehow found a doctor and requested him to examine her. When she requested the doctor to monitor her oxygen levels, the doctor flatly refused and asked her to “take paracetamol” in case of fever.

She said many patients who are too unwell to go downstairs are left unattended, without any supervision.

“Most of the time, the patients have to wait in a line, sometimes even for an hour in the scorching sun, to obtain basic medicines given by the centre,” she said.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Delhi government to take her plea as representation and act on it in as early as possible, in accordance with law.

The petition has sought orders for doctor visits to patients’ rooms thrice a day. It has also asked for directions to ensure that the facility provides a clean and hygienic environment by sanitising the premises on a daily basis.