Student labelled suspect by police fears for life

“The silence of Delhi Police on the attacks in Sabarmati Hostel and the violence which took place on January 5 is telling,” said Dolan Samanta, a MPhil scholar at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Ms. Samanta is one of the nine people “identified” by Delhi Police for the violence that was unleased by a masked mob that left several teachers and students, including JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh, severely injured.

“Evidence provided by Delhi Police is negligible. I saw the entire troop (alleged attackers) leave. But without proving anything the police has given out my name. I am scared to step out of campus now. Will Delhi Police take responsibility of my security as well or only for Komal Sharma,” she asked.

Ms. Sharma is one of the alleged vandals who was part of the mob that created havoc on the campus.

“The photo used by the police is of me outside the School of Social Sciences but they have tagged it as the server room. The ABVP itself had posted on social media that I was “restricting registration” but now Delhi Police is using the same footage as “violence,” she added.

Stating that if the matter goes to court, she would “fight it out,” Ms. Samanta said: “Delhi Police has put their credibility into question just to satisfy Amit Shah. We believe in the Constitution and will fight it out if the matter goes to court.”