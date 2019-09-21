Student found dead, kin allege blackmail, abuse

A 20-year-old language course student at YMCA, who was also pursuing graduation from Amity University, was found dead at her residence in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Thursday evening. No note has been recovered, the police said.

The woman’s mother has lodged a complaint alleging that her daughter was harassed and blackmailed by her boyfriend. The police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the man.

A friend of the student, who lives close to her house in Mahavir Enclave, said that the woman had called her around 5:30 p.m. “She told me that she had gone to see her boyfriend and asked me to come over. She asked me to get a packet of chips. I told her I’ll come in an hour,” she said.

When the friend reached her house no one answered the door after which she returned and subsequently called the woman’s mother.

The mother had purportedly gone to Greater Kailash for a health check-up and returned around 7 p.m. When the daughter didn’t open the door, she took neighbours’ help to break it open. The student was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. The police were then informed.

The friend, standing at the cremation ground in Hari Nagar, said the woman had told her “that the boyfriend was threatening her to stay with him”. He allegedly had some objectionable audio and video clips of her which he threatened to share online if she didn’t agree to be with him.

‘Abusive relationship’

The friend also said that the woman and her boyfriend used to fight regularly and “she was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship”. The woman’s maternal uncle said that last year, her mother got her to break up with the man, but later he came to her gym and slapped her.

A relative said the woman shared a troubled relationship with her mother. “Her mother and father are divorced for the last 10 years. The two often quarrelled over personal matter and she had even left the house last year for about 10 days and stayed in a hostel in east Delhi,” the relative said.

Another relative said she had accused her uncle of molestation last year. A case under Section 354 of IPC had been registered, confirmed a police officer.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday (10 a.m.-7.30 p.m.)