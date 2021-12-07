Student enrolment up in SDMC schools: Mayor

07 December 2021 01:39 IST

‘Each ward to have one English-medium school’

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) Mayor Mukesh Suryan on Monday said that the civic body-run schools had seen an increase in the enrolment this year with the entry of 93,000 students.

Mr. Suryan said the corporation will open at least one English-medium school in each ward. It will also open 12 new schools in the coming months, he said.

“Compared with private schools, the enrolment of students is higher in the SDMC schools. The reason is the civic body has been ensuring quality education despite the Delhi Government reducing the budgetary allocation, for education, by 24%-26%,” the Mayor said.

SDMC’s education committee chairperson Nitika Sharma said that the corporation has been providing quality education to nearly three lakh students in its schools. “Science clubs have been started in 200 schools this year while smart classrooms have been constructed in 468 schools,” she said.

To continue online education, Ms. Sharma said the SDMC, in association with NGOs, has been distributing tablets to students.

“The civic body will distribute 5,000 tablets to students and 750 tablets to teachers by the end of December. CCTV cameras have been installed in 388 school buildings. To encourage students for sports activities, a sports cell has also been set up,” she said.