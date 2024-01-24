GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Student body poll to be held after Feb. 2, says JNU admin.

Last student body poll was held in 2019, after which pandemic disrupted academic calendar

January 24, 2024 01:26 am | Updated 01:26 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The announcement by the university came amid protests by students over the issue. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Tuesday said it will hold the student body election only after February 2, when the academic session for PhD students begins.

However, the university did not release any schedule for the poll, except saying that it will be held within six to eight weeks from the commencement of the academic session for doctoral students, according to a notification.

The last student body poll in the university was held in 2019, after which the academic calendar was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, those elected in the 2019 election continue to represent students, a decision that was taken in a general body meeting of students held in September last year.

Student leaders had earlier submitted a memorandum to the university administration, demanding that the dates for the election be declared by February 2, failing which they would start a non-cooperation movement. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) had called for a strike on January 30 to demand the immediate conduct of poll.

Dean of Students (DoS) Manuradha Chaudhary in a circular said the election can only be conducted in strict compliance with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations and the Supreme Court guidelines.

She requested cooperation from all students for fair and orderly conduct of the election, and added that detailed guidelines from her office will be shared in due course.

