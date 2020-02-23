Student attacked, police suspect male friend’s role

NEW DELHI

23 February 2020

Victim hospitalised; case registered

A 22-year-old student was attacked with a stone in north Delhi’s Maurice Nagar on Saturday morning, the police said. It is suspected that she was hit by her male friend, the police said.

A senior police officer said that the victim is a resident of east Delhi’s Kabir Nagar who completed her graduation from Delhi University and is currently studying at an institute in Ghaziabad.

The police said that a call was received around 11.30 a.m. on Saturday and the caller stated that a woman was lying unconscious near Bonta Park.

When a police team reached the spot, it was found that the woman had sustained a serious head injury after which she was shifted to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital.

The police said that she did not regain consciousness, but doctors are hopeful that she would survive.

“Her mobile phone was also found lying at the spot. Angles of robbery or sexual assault have been ruled out in this case,” the officer said.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and an investigation was taken up.

Call record analysed

“Call detail record of the victim was analysed and it is suspected that she had a fallout with a man who might have attacked her. We are waiting for her statement for further probe,” the officer said.

The woman’s family was informed about the incident after which they reached the hospital.