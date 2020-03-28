Stuck at Raja Garden night shelter, people long to get home

At a night shelter in west Delhi’s Raja Garden, a 45-year-old woman from Assam’s Guwahati, who was not sure how long she would be stuck and when she would get to see her husband who works in Punjab, was in tears.

The nationwide shutdown of non-essential services has forced Rinku Mani Borah to live in the women’s section of the night shelter run by DUSIB where all she got was a mat and a pillow .

Her husband had, before the said shutdown, asked her to go to Punjab before “it gets worse”. She had even boarded a train on March 21, but when she reached New Delhi railway station, she was told that the train would not go further. The tragedy, however, did not end there.

“I did not know what to do. I asked a police officer where I could go and he said that I could sleep on the platform. When I woke up in the morning, my purse which had ₹3,000, my PAN card, Voter-ID card and my phone were missing,” she said. She was asked to leave as railway stations were also being vacated.

She wandered on the streets, went to temples and platforms, asking for help befre an autorickshaw driver, Raju, came to her rescue. “He asked why I was crying. I told him everything and he told me about this night shelter. I came here on Friday,” she said, adding that she has spoken to her husband in Punjab and informed him about the situation. “I don’t know when I will be able to go home,” she said before Khushi, a transgender, brought her lunch.

Ms. Khushi, whose parents disowned her four years ago, dances at religious events for a living and has been staying at the night shelter since three years. “These days, because of the disease [COVID-19], I am not getting work. At times, I also opt for begging, but not in Delhi. I go to Gurugram because my parents live in west Delhi only. People in our community have been struggling a lot,” she said.

Flaunting her Facebook page, she said, she used to get work from there. “Many people think we already have some kind of disease and this [COVID-19] has added to our problems,” she said.

Rinku Sagar, Amit and Tarun, who were on their way home to Agra from Nepal where they work as labourers in a factory, are also stuck. Their families, they said, are worried for their safety.

Mr. Rinku said that the three of them were asked by their employer to leave for their homes on March 21 and were handed ₹1,500 each, adding that they had left immediately.

They managed to reach Gorakhpur from where they took an Agra-bound train but were stopped at Lucknow and were told that the train would not go to Agra. “We then thought of taking a Delhi-bound train and sat in one, but were stopped by the TTE at Moradabad for not having a ticket,” he said. Next, they hitched a ride to Delhi and the driver took ₹800 from them.

A passer-by guided them to the night shelter where they have been staying since Monday. “We thought of walking as well but we don’t have enough money,” he said adding that the night shelter was in a “decent condition”.

Inhabitants at the shelter stood and sat close to each other, some of them wearing masks, as a traffic police officer right outside and caretakers asked people to maintain distance. While the inhabitants said that “everything is fine here, including the food”, they are not provided with soaps or hand sanitisers to wash hands.

“We really need soaps to wash hands. At any given point, there are at least 200 people living here and all stay close to each other. Soaps and sanitisers are the need of the hour,” said Ram Singh, a labourer.